The northern lights could be possible over Minnesota this weekend

A powerful solar flare Thursday morning could lead to the northern lights being visible in the upper Midwest this weekend!

A G3 watch has been issued for Friday night into Saturday morning with a G2 watch issued for Saturday night. We might have two chances of seeing the northern lights!

With a G3 storm, the KP value reaches a 7. The lights would be visible for the areas along and north of the yellow line. That would be the best-case scenario for SE MN and NE IA Friday night into Saturday morning. The current forecast is for a G2 Saturday night into Sunday which would keep the line just north of SE MN (the green line). However, the lights might still be visible on the horizon.

Space forecasting is extremely difficult and can change quickly. We'll continue to update this map and article through the weekend. Right now, it appears we have a decent chance at seeing the northern lights one of the upcoming nights ahead. Make sure to get away from city lights as much as possible to see the lights!

Nick