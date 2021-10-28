Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:26 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Class AAAA=

Section 2=

Semifinals=

Chaska def. Shakopee, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20

Eden Prairie def. Minnetonka, 25-19, 27-25, 25-19

Section 3=

Semifinals=

Eagan def. Woodbury, 29-27, 25-17, 26-24

East Ridge def. Rosemount, 25-13, 25-13, 25-18

Section 5=

Semifinals=

Champlin Park def. Maple Grove, 25-13, 25-22, 32-30

Wayzata def. Spring Lake Park, 25-10, 25-11, 25-21

Section 7=

Quarterfinals=

Andover def. Anoka, 25-27, 25-23, 25-14, 25-20

Blaine def. Coon Rapids, 25-12, 25-17, 25-11

Centennial def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-13, 25-18, 25-23

Section 8=

Quarterfinals=

Bemidji def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19

Moorhead def. Brainerd, 25-15, 25-11, 20-25, 25-15

Rogers def. Elk River, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18

St. Michael-Albertville def. Buffalo, 25-13, 25-9, 25-13

Class AAA=

Section 8=

Quarterfinals=

Alexandria def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-10, 25-18, 25-20

Detroit Lakes def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-20, 25-18, 25-19

Rocori def. Little Falls, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Becker, 25-13, 25-21, 25-18

Class AA=

Section 1=

Second Round=

Caledonia def. La Crescent, 25-10, 25-20, 25-17

Cannon Falls def. Blooming Prairie, 25-9, 25-14, 25-20

Goodhue def. Dover-Eyota, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22

Lake City def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-27, 25-16, 25-22, 25-13

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Triton, 25-20, 25-12, 25-18

Section 2=

First Round=

Belle Plaine def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-4, 25-13, 25-13

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-21, 25-9, 21-25, 25-15

Maple River def. Waseca, 22-25, 25-19, 15-25, 25-21, 15-11

Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-12, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20

New Richland-H-E-G def. St. Clair, 25-18, 25-20, 25-7

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Tri-City United, 25-7, 25-10, 25-7

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Blue Earth Area, 25-10, 25-9, 25-11

Section 4=

Second Round=

St. Agnes def. St. Paul Academy, 25-14, 14-25, 25-22, 17-25, 16-14

St. Croix Prep def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-18, 25-10, 25-12

Section 6=

First Round=

Albany def. Pillager, 20-25, 25-13, 23-25, 25-10, 15-7

Melrose def. Pierz, 25-22, 25-21, 25-6

Milaca def. Osakis, 26-24, 25-15, 27-25

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Royalton, 25-15, 25-8, 25-5

Staples-Motley def. Holdingford, 25-17, 25-14, 25-16

Class A=

Section 1=

Second Round=

Fillmore Central def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-11, 25-14, 25-19

Hayfield def. Lanesboro, 25-17, 25-20, 18-25, 25-21

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-8, 25-9, 25-9

Mabel-Canton def. Randolph, 16-25, 25-7, 25-11, 25-10

Rushford-Peterson def. Grand Meadow, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 12-25, 15-9

Spring Grove def. Kingsland, 25-20, 25-14, 25-14

Section 2=

Second Round=

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Mountain Lake Co-op, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18

Cleveland def. United South Central, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Madelia, 25-16, 25-12, 25-10

Mayer-Lutheran def. Sleepy Eye, 25-3, 25-10, 25-17

New Ulm Cathedral def. Nicollet, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-14, 25-19, 25-13

Section 4=

Second Round=

New Life Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-4, 25-8, 25-5

St. Paul Humboldt def. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23

Trinity def. Kaleidoscope Charter, 25-11, 28-26, 25-13

United Christian def. Chesterton Academy, 25-9, 25-16, 25-18

Section 5=

First Round=

Bertha-Hewitt def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 26-28, 25-19, 25-13, 25-17

Laporte def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16

Verndale def. Swanville, 18-25, 25-23, 26-24, 18-25, 15-6

Section 8=

Second Round=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Red Lake County, 25-9, 25-13, 25-13

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-19, 25-11, 25-15

Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Kelliher/Northome, 25-13, 25-21, 19-25, 25-18

Fertile-Beltrami def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20, 25-12

Fosston def. Blackduck, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18

Kittson County Central def. Red Lake Falls, 25-16, 25-16, 25-21

Lake of the Woods def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14

Stephen-Argyle def. Sacred Heart, 25-13, 25-21, 23-25, 16-25, 15-7

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

