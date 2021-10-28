Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Class AAAA=
Section 2=
Semifinals=
Chaska def. Shakopee, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20
Eden Prairie def. Minnetonka, 25-19, 27-25, 25-19
Section 3=
Semifinals=
Eagan def. Woodbury, 29-27, 25-17, 26-24
East Ridge def. Rosemount, 25-13, 25-13, 25-18
Section 5=
Semifinals=
Champlin Park def. Maple Grove, 25-13, 25-22, 32-30
Wayzata def. Spring Lake Park, 25-10, 25-11, 25-21
Section 7=
Quarterfinals=
Andover def. Anoka, 25-27, 25-23, 25-14, 25-20
Blaine def. Coon Rapids, 25-12, 25-17, 25-11
Centennial def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-13, 25-18, 25-23
Section 8=
Quarterfinals=
Bemidji def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19
Moorhead def. Brainerd, 25-15, 25-11, 20-25, 25-15
Rogers def. Elk River, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18
St. Michael-Albertville def. Buffalo, 25-13, 25-9, 25-13
Class AAA=
Section 8=
Quarterfinals=
Alexandria def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-10, 25-18, 25-20
Detroit Lakes def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-20, 25-18, 25-19
Rocori def. Little Falls, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16
Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Becker, 25-13, 25-21, 25-18
Class AA=
Section 1=
Second Round=
Caledonia def. La Crescent, 25-10, 25-20, 25-17
Cannon Falls def. Blooming Prairie, 25-9, 25-14, 25-20
Goodhue def. Dover-Eyota, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22
Lake City def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-27, 25-16, 25-22, 25-13
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Triton, 25-20, 25-12, 25-18
Section 2=
First Round=
Belle Plaine def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-4, 25-13, 25-13
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-21, 25-9, 21-25, 25-15
Maple River def. Waseca, 22-25, 25-19, 15-25, 25-21, 15-11
Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-12, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20
New Richland-H-E-G def. St. Clair, 25-18, 25-20, 25-7
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Tri-City United, 25-7, 25-10, 25-7
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Blue Earth Area, 25-10, 25-9, 25-11
Section 4=
Second Round=
St. Agnes def. St. Paul Academy, 25-14, 14-25, 25-22, 17-25, 16-14
St. Croix Prep def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-18, 25-10, 25-12
Section 6=
First Round=
Albany def. Pillager, 20-25, 25-13, 23-25, 25-10, 15-7
Melrose def. Pierz, 25-22, 25-21, 25-6
Milaca def. Osakis, 26-24, 25-15, 27-25
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Royalton, 25-15, 25-8, 25-5
Staples-Motley def. Holdingford, 25-17, 25-14, 25-16
Class A=
Section 1=
Second Round=
Fillmore Central def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-11, 25-14, 25-19
Hayfield def. Lanesboro, 25-17, 25-20, 18-25, 25-21
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-8, 25-9, 25-9
Mabel-Canton def. Randolph, 16-25, 25-7, 25-11, 25-10
Rushford-Peterson def. Grand Meadow, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 12-25, 15-9
Spring Grove def. Kingsland, 25-20, 25-14, 25-14
Section 2=
Second Round=
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Mountain Lake Co-op, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18
Cleveland def. United South Central, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Madelia, 25-16, 25-12, 25-10
Mayer-Lutheran def. Sleepy Eye, 25-3, 25-10, 25-17
New Ulm Cathedral def. Nicollet, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-14, 25-19, 25-13
Section 4=
Second Round=
New Life Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-4, 25-8, 25-5
St. Paul Humboldt def. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23
Trinity def. Kaleidoscope Charter, 25-11, 28-26, 25-13
United Christian def. Chesterton Academy, 25-9, 25-16, 25-18
Section 5=
First Round=
Bertha-Hewitt def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 26-28, 25-19, 25-13, 25-17
Laporte def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16
Verndale def. Swanville, 18-25, 25-23, 26-24, 18-25, 15-6
Section 8=
Second Round=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Red Lake County, 25-9, 25-13, 25-13
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-19, 25-11, 25-15
Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Kelliher/Northome, 25-13, 25-21, 19-25, 25-18
Fertile-Beltrami def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20, 25-12
Fosston def. Blackduck, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18
Kittson County Central def. Red Lake Falls, 25-16, 25-16, 25-21
Lake of the Woods def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14
Stephen-Argyle def. Sacred Heart, 25-13, 25-21, 23-25, 16-25, 15-7
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com