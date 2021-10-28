Three arrested in Austin homicide after fatal robbery

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Austin Police Department found a man dead in his home on October 13 and officials say the man may have been fatally injured during a robbery.

Officers were called to the 800 block of 12th Ave SE to investigate a death where 75-year-old William Hall was found dead by those who deliver him meals.

A concerned neighbor advised authorities that their security cameras captured several young males in the vicinity of Hall's home the day prior to finding him.

The cameras also captured audio that indicated an encounter took place between Hall and the males. The neighbor also reported finding a brandy bottle and a holster for a firearm on his property. The brandy bottle was a type that Hall had on his residence.

Later in the week, Hall's family reported that they were unable to locate some of Hall's property that he was known to own, including a firearm.

Based on the images captured on the security cameras, investigators began making some identification of the subjects in them.

Through interviews, it is believed that Hall was surprised by the party of young men who came to Hall's residence to rob him. During the encounter Hall was pushed down and when Hall attempted to get back up he was hit in the face. It is believed that left him seriously injured in the area that he would be found deceases the following day.

After he was assaulted, several items were taken from the residence and all the suspects fled afterwards.

Two juveniles have been detained in this case, along with 18-year-old Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva of Austin who was taken into custody by Austin Police Department on October 27.

Charges in this case may include 2nd degree murder while committing a felony, aggravated robbery, and 1st degree assault.