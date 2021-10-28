UK: Demon-obsessed teen gets 35 years in slaying of sisters

LONDON (AP) — A 19-year-old British man obsessed with demons has been sentenced to serve at least 35 years in prison for murdering two sisters, in the belief that the killings would help him win a lottery jackpot. Judge Philippa Whipple sentenced Danyal Hussein Thursday in the stabbing deaths of Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, who had gathered for a birthday celebration at Fryent Country Park in June 2020. Prosecutors say Hussein, who did not know the victims, had pledged to kill six women every six months in order to win the Mega Millions Super Jackpot lottery.