UK eases travel, takes all countries off virus ‘red list’

LONDON (AP) — Britain has removed the seven remaining countries on its travel “red list.” The change means that travelers who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer have to quarantine in a government-approved hotel after arriving in the U.K. The government said Thursday that Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela were being taken off the list effective Monday. Britain will also recognize vaccinations given in more than 30 additional countries, including Peru and Uganda, bringing the total to more than 135. Karen Dee of the Airport Operators Association, said the changes were “a welcome and a significant step forward to normalizing international travel.”