UN calls on Sudan military to restore civilian government

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is calling on Sudan’s military leaders to restore the civilian-led transitional government and immediately release all those detained after the military takeover. The U.N.’s most powerful body also expressed “solidarity” with the Sudanese people and said it is ready “to support efforts to realize Sudan’s democratic transition” and the peoples’ aspirations “for an inclusive, peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous future.” The press statement approved Thursday went through several revisions, diplomats said, mainly to address objections from Russia, which did not want to “condemn” the military takeover as originally proposed in the British-drafted text.