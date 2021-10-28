United States Post Office hiring ahead of holiday season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The United States Post Office is has many positions open that need to be filled ahead of the holiday season.

USPS holds job fairs every year around this time, in anticipation of the busy holiday season. A job fair is going on at the post office off of Valleyhigh Drive in Rochester.

The post offices in Rochester are looking to fill 25 positions from letter carriers to sales and distribution. Positions start at $18.50 an hour, and they may come with benefits and pensions.

"A lot of people right now in the hiring market, they're looking for that instant gratification," USPS hiring assistant Nicole Hills said. "What the post office offer people is longevity. We don't lay people off. We have excellent benefits when you reach a career status. We have a pension. We offer 5% thru savings plan matching. We have an employee assistance program. So really, there's an abundance of awesome stuff to look at on the backend of your employment. A lot of people approaching their fifties are worried how they are going to make that happen and how retirement is going to to become a reality and the post office has that."

Hill said minimum requirements to apply include a high school diploma, a clean driving record, have two years driving experience and the ability to pass a background check.

She added that it's also important to be able to work independently and have good time management skills.

"Our residents are counting on us to deliver their mail responsibly and on time," she said.

For more information on USPS jobs and how to apply, visit usps.com/careers.