Woman awarded $2.2 million after firing from health clinic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A woman won a $2.2 million judgment against a Sioux City woman’s health clinic that she says fired her because she was injured at work. Jurors found that Siouxland Women’s Health Care fired Susan Bothwell in April 2018 days before she was scheduled to have surgery. Boutwell worked at the clinic for 28 years when she told the clinic she planned to file a workers’ compensation claim. She was told she would not be given a chance to return to work after the surgery and she could file for unemployment. An attorney for the clinic said it would file motions asking that the verdict be set aside, or that a new trial be scheduled.