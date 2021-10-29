Albania: Homes damaged, no injuries from 4.5 magnitude quake

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Albanian authorities say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 in northeastern Albania has damaged more than a dozen houses but has caused no injuries. The Institute of Geosciences reported that the quake struck at 8:10 a.m. Friday and was followed by a series of smaller aftershocks in Bulqiza, 130 kilometers (70 miles) west of the capital Tirana. The Defense Ministry reported 16 damaged houses, according to preliminary checks. Albania is prone to earthquakes.