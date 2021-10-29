Breezy and cool today; brighter, more pleasant this weekend

Cool, gray, and breezy today

Cold air continues to blow into the region today in the wake of the storm system that brought steady rainfall to the area throughout our Thursday. Expect cloudy skies for just about all of our Friday with a cold breeze, especially in the morning hours. Winds will slowly subside in the afternoon, but even then there will be an added chill to the air as high temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Clouds will break up and begin to move out around sunset with mainly clear skies expected later in the night. Temperatures will fall quickly from the 40 in the evening to the mid-30s by sunrise Saturday with a gentle north breeze.

A bright, tranquil weekend

Warm air will build into the region Saturday ahead of a weak storm system and cold front that will be approaching from the west. We'll have abundant sunshine throughout the day with just a hint of a southwest breeze and afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 50s which is actually five degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

Halloween Sunday will be a little less spectacular behind the cold front that will move through the area Saturday night. We'll have occasional sunshine and clouds during the day with brisk northwest winds and high temperatures will only be in the mid-40s. Winds from the northwest will occasionally reach 20 miles per hour until late in the afternoon, but they'll diminish in time for trick-or-treating time in the evening.

During the evening hours Sunday, our temperatures will cool from the lower 40s just before sunset to the mid-30s in the late evening, a seasonably chilly night is in store.

A cold, dry start to November

Colder air will pour into the region to start the upcoming week as the jet stream shifts southward. Aside from a couple of weak disturbances that will produce clouds at times next week, we'll have plenty of cool sunshine each day with temperatures slightly colder than normal for this time of the year. Expect high temperature in the low to mid-40s next week with overnight low temperatures in the mid-20s each morning.