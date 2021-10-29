Chilly Halloween and the northern lights are possible this weekend

Conditions are looking favorable for the northern lights being possible in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Saturday night! The forecast has shifted from Friday night being the best viewing to Saturday night. The current solar forecast is showing a 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. timeframe being the best time to see the lights!

The geomagnetic forecasts will reach a peak of 6-7 from 4 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday morning. In general, when the geomagnetic reading reaches these values, we have the chance of seeing the lights overhead and on the horizon!

Sunny and mild conditions are expected Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. Winds will be calm around 3-5 mph. A cold front will move across the area late Saturday into Sunday dropping temperatures for Halloween. Highs will be in the middle 40s with sunny skies. Winds will be strong Sunday around 10-15 mph.

High temperatures next week will be in the lower 40s with dry conditions stretching from Monday until Friday. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 20s most of next week.

Happy Halloween!

Nick