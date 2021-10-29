Dodge County Sheriff’s podcast reaches global ranks

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- For nearly a year, Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose has been sharing stories of men and women who have tragically lost their lives in the line of duty. He does so through a podcast called "Officer Down Memorial Podcast," and the podcast is getting international recognition.

"We currently rank in the top five percent of podcasts globally and we're proud of it," Sheriff Rose says on his podcast's Facebook page.

There are 34 officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in Southeast Minnesota. Sheriff Rose says he plans to cover each one. In every episode he walks the listener through the officer's story by speaking with officers who worked with them and family and friends left behind.

Sheriff Rose says he spends between 50 and 60 hours on each episode. He records and edits in his home studio in Dodge County.

"They are such an important story to tell. These survivor families, all they want to do is make sure nobody forgets their loved one... that nobody forgets their service of sacrifices that their husband or Grandmother made," he said.

As someone who's worked in law enforcement for 20+ years, these stories hit close to home for Sheriff Rose.

"They just want that memory. They don't want them to be forgotten, so to be able to help with that, and to be able to put together a factual story to show that their loved one was a hero was pretty powerful," he said.

You can find the Officer Down Memorial Podcast anywhere you get your podcasts. More details here.

"It's been humbling to be trusted by these families to tell the stories of their fallen officers," he said.