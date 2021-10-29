Executive VP and chief financial officer for Hormel Foods announces retirement

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- Hormel Foods Corporation, a global branded food company, announced Friday that their executive vice president and chief financial officer plans to retire after 43 years with the company.

Jim Sheehan's career at Hormel Foods spans more than four decades, including the last five years s chief financial officer for the company's global operations.

Sheehan plans to retire at the end of this calendar year.

“Jim has led with a steadfast focus on building a world-class financial, accounting and technology organization. His leadership has included the highly successful implementation of Project Orion, and the acquisition and financing of Planters®, the largest acquisition in the company’s history," said Jim Snee, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. "Equally impressive as his career with the company are his contributions to causes and the community. Jim was instrumental in establishing Inspired Pathways, a groundbreaking initiative that extends free college tuition to the children of Hormel Foods team members."

Jacinth Smiley, group vice president of corporate strategy, has been named Sheehan's successor and will become the company’s next executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Smiley joined Hormel Foods in 2021 as group vice president of corporate strategy after two decades in financial and accounting leadership at LyondellBasell, General Electric and others.

Since joining Hormel Foods, Smiley has been leading the company’s overall corporate strategy while serving as a member of the senior leadership team.

As chief financial officer, she will lead all aspects of the Hormel Foods financial strategy, performance, reporting and long-range business planning, as well as investor relations, treasury, tax, accounting and internal controls. Smiley will also oversee the company’s information technology area.