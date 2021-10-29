Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
8:49 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Class AAAA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinals=

Lakeville North def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-16, 25-14, 25-8

Northfield def. Owatonna, 25-12, 25-8, 25-13

Rochester Mayo def. Farmington, 2-0, 3-0

Class AAA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinals=

Byron def. Albert Lea, 25-12, 25-21, 25-12

Faribault def. Red Wing, 16-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-18

Kasson-Mantorville def. Austin, 25-7, 25-5, 25-10

Stewartville def. Winona, 25-12, 25-10, 25-8

Section 2=

Semifinals=

Marshall def. Hutchinson, 25-14, 25-22, 25-23

Section 5=

Semifinals=

Monticello def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-6, 25-14, 25-15

Section 7=

Quarterfinals=

Cloquet def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-10, 25-9, 25-21

Hermantown def. Hibbing, 25-13, 25-13, 25-21

North Branch def. Princeton, 25-13, 25-23, 25-18

Class AA=

Section 3=

First Round=

Eden Valley-Watkins def. Minnewaska, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23

Jackson County Central def. St. James Area, 25-18, 25-13, 25-11

Paynesville def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-10, 25-15, 25-19

Pipestone def. Montevideo, 25-12, 25-23, 25-16

Windom def. Redwood Valley, 25-12, 9-25, 25-21, 25-15

Section 5=

Second Round=

Dassel-Cokato def. Providence Academy, 26-24, 25-16, 26-28

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Breck, 25-9, 25-19, 25-10

Kimball def. Spectrum, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16

Section 7=

Quarterfinals=

Greenway def. Virginia, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18

Mesabi East def. Aitkin, 25-11, 25-17, 26-24

Proctor def. Pine City, 3-0

Section 8=

Quarterfinals=

Barnesville def. Perham, 25-12, 25-21, 25-13

Class A=

Section 3=

Second Round=

Canby def. Wabasso, 25-13, 25-5, 25-11

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-10, 25-14, 25-8

Section 5=

Second Round=

Braham def. East Central, 25-16, 25-12, 25-13

Nevis def. Sebeka, 25-13, 25-13, 25-18

Pine River-Backus def. McGregor, 25-7, 25-12, 25-17

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Laporte, 25-6, 25-11, 25-5

Section 6=

Quarterfinals=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Parkers Prairie, 25-10, 25-19, 25-19

Breckenridge def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-16, 25-12, 25-23

Henning def. Underwood, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19

Section 7=

Quarterfinals=

Ely def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content