Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Class AAAA=
Section 1=
Quarterfinals=
Lakeville North def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-16, 25-14, 25-8
Northfield def. Owatonna, 25-12, 25-8, 25-13
Rochester Mayo def. Farmington, 2-0, 3-0
Class AAA=
Section 1=
Quarterfinals=
Byron def. Albert Lea, 25-12, 25-21, 25-12
Faribault def. Red Wing, 16-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-18
Kasson-Mantorville def. Austin, 25-7, 25-5, 25-10
Stewartville def. Winona, 25-12, 25-10, 25-8
Section 2=
Semifinals=
Marshall def. Hutchinson, 25-14, 25-22, 25-23
Section 5=
Semifinals=
Monticello def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-6, 25-14, 25-15
Section 7=
Quarterfinals=
Cloquet def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-10, 25-9, 25-21
Hermantown def. Hibbing, 25-13, 25-13, 25-21
North Branch def. Princeton, 25-13, 25-23, 25-18
Class AA=
Section 3=
First Round=
Eden Valley-Watkins def. Minnewaska, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23
Jackson County Central def. St. James Area, 25-18, 25-13, 25-11
Paynesville def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-10, 25-15, 25-19
Pipestone def. Montevideo, 25-12, 25-23, 25-16
Windom def. Redwood Valley, 25-12, 9-25, 25-21, 25-15
Section 5=
Second Round=
Dassel-Cokato def. Providence Academy, 26-24, 25-16, 26-28
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Breck, 25-9, 25-19, 25-10
Kimball def. Spectrum, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16
Section 7=
Quarterfinals=
Greenway def. Virginia, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18
Mesabi East def. Aitkin, 25-11, 25-17, 26-24
Proctor def. Pine City, 3-0
Section 8=
Quarterfinals=
Barnesville def. Perham, 25-12, 25-21, 25-13
Class A=
Section 3=
Second Round=
Canby def. Wabasso, 25-13, 25-5, 25-11
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-10, 25-14, 25-8
Section 5=
Second Round=
Braham def. East Central, 25-16, 25-12, 25-13
Nevis def. Sebeka, 25-13, 25-13, 25-18
Pine River-Backus def. McGregor, 25-7, 25-12, 25-17
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Laporte, 25-6, 25-11, 25-5
Section 6=
Quarterfinals=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Parkers Prairie, 25-10, 25-19, 25-19
Breckenridge def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-16, 25-12, 25-23
Henning def. Underwood, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19
Section 7=
Quarterfinals=
Ely def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com