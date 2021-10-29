Skip to Content

Friday's Scores

10:03 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class AAA=

State Tournament=

Class 6A=

First Round=

Anoka 40, Mounds View 7

Blaine 14, Totino-Grace 13

Centennial 35, Eastview 7

East Ridge 31, Prior Lake 17

Eden Prairie 36, Coon Rapids 6

Farmington 63, Forest Lake 20

Lakeville North 39, White Bear Lake 0

Lakeville South 48, Hopkins 6

Maple Grove 49, Roseville 7

Minnetonka 30, Brainerd 15

Rosemount 24, Edina 21

Shakopee 50, Park (Cottage Grove) 21

St. Michael-Albertville 41, Burnsville 14

Stillwater 56, Eagan 14

Wayzata 37, Osseo 6

Woodbury 14, Champlin Park 0

Sectional Playoffs=

Semifinals=

Section 4=

Breck 60, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0

St. Croix Lutheran 48, Minneapolis Henry 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

Information from: ScoreStream Inc.

Associated Press

