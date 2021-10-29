Granite walls installed on law enforcement memorial

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Progress continues on the southeastern Minnesota fallen law enforcement memorial in Rochester as the granite walls have started to be installed.

Workers hoisted the granite walls on Friday at the construction site at Soldiers Field. Each wall weighs two tons and they are seven feet tall by six feet wide. The walls will be secured onto poles that are secured into the ground.

The walls also alternate between rough and smooth surfaces.

"The back of the front wall that's going up now is going to be smooth," Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said. "And, the reason for that is the smooth wall represents when an officer when they start their career. They're young and full of hope and all of that and as they go through their career there's a lot of stuff that happens and it's rough through their careers."

The tribute to fallen law enforcement will feature names of 34 officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The entire memorial is community funded, and so far $175,000 has been raised.

Once the wall instillation is complete, an artist will spend the winter engraving the granite because it is easier to engrave when it's cold.

Sheriff Torgerson hopes the memorial will be completed in May next year.