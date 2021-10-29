Huawei sales off 32% after US sanctions, smartphone sale

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei’s sales fell 32% from a year earlier in the first nine months of 2021 under U.S. sanctions and following the sale of its Honor smartphone brand. The chairman of Huawei Technologies Ltd. says its smartphone and other consumer-oriented businesses have been significantly impacted but sales to phone carriers and other commercial customers are stable. Huawei, the biggest maker of network gear, is struggling to hold onto market share under sanctions that block its access to most U.S. processor chips and other technology. American officials say Huawei, China’s first global tech brand, is a security risk and might facilitate Chinese spying. The company denies that.