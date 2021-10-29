Illinois man arrested in killing outside Davenport club

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An Illinois man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a man outside a Davenport strip club earlier this month. The Quad-City Times reports that 28-year-old Lance Johnson, of Rock Island, Illinois, was arrested late Thursday by Rock Island police in the shooting death of 35-year-old Samuel Wires, of Davenport. Johnson is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and a weapons count in a Rock Island jail until he can be extradited to Iowa. Police say Davenport officers called to Déjà Vu Showgirls on Oct. 17 for a disturbance heard gunshots and found Wires wounded. Wires was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.