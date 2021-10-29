Iowa deputy fatally shoots man reportedly holding gun

CHELSEA, Iowa (AP) — A man has died after being shot by a Tama County Sheriff’s deputy during what police described as a armed confrontation. The shooting happened Thursday night in Chelsea. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release that the Tama County Sheriff’s Office received calls around 7:30 p.m. of shots being fired in the town, and deputies along with law enforcement from several other agencies responded. The department says arriving officers saw 28-year-old Dewey Dale Wilfong III walking around in the area holding a handgun, and a Tama County deputy fired one round that hit Wilfong in the upper torso. Wilfong was taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital, where he was pronounced dead.