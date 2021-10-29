Lawyer: Prince Andrew never sexually assaulted American

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Prince Andrew are asking a New York judge to throw out a lawsuit accusing the prince of sexually abusing an American when she was 17. The lawyers filed papers late Friday in Manhattan federal court, saying Andrew never sexually abused or assaulted Virginia Giuffre. Andrew’s lawyer asked that the lawsuit be thrown out or that lawyers for the woman be required to refile the lawsuit with a more definitive statement of claims. Virginia Giuffre claimed in her August lawsuit that the prince abused her on multiple occasions in 2001. Andrew has denied it.