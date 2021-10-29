Letitia James announces she will run for New York governor

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has formally announced that she is running for governor. Friday’s move had been widely anticipated. James’ office investigated allegations that former Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women. Her bombshell report prompted Cuomo’s resignation. The 62-year-old James is expected to be a strong challenger for the Democratic nomination against Gov. Kathy Hochul, who had been Cuomo’s lieutenant governor. James has also been known nationally for her frequent legal tussles with former President Donald Trump. She’s the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role.