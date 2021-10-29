Male gymnast sues University of Minnesota over sex discrimination

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- A University of Minnesota gymnast is suing the University of Minnesota for sex discrimination. Male gymnast Evan Ng is suing the college for eliminating mens gymnastics, tennis and indoor track.



Ridding of the three mens programs was projected to save an estimated $1.6 million a year at a time when athletics revenue was expected to plummet because of the pandemic.

It also was going to help the U balance its number of male and female athletes in order to comply with Title 9, the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education programs.

The lawsuit issued Friday says Title IX does not require the U to have the same male-female ratios in athletics as it has in the student body at large. The lawsuit asks a judge to order the university to reinstate the gymnastics program.

Ng, still enrolled at the U as a sophomore, told reporters Friday that he is suing for not only himself, but also teammates and future Gopher gymnasts.

The University of Minnesota released a statement on Friday afternoon:

"The decision to eliminate three intercollegiate sports programs was a difficult one. Importantly, this lawsuit isn’t just about the University. It is a broad challenge to how Title IX has been implemented by the U.S. government across colleges and Universities nationwide to achieve equal opportunity. The University has and will always honor its legal obligations."