Man charged with murder in deaths of parents, brother

FARMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A Farmington man has been charged with three counts of murder for allegedly fatally shooting his father and brother, then killing his mother with a hammer two days later. Twenty-six-year-old Blake Maloney was charged Friday in Dakota County. The bodies of 53-year-old Tracy Maloney, 55-year-old Jack Maloney and 23-year-old Scott Maloney were found Wednesday by a police officer who went to a townhome to check on Tracy Maloney’s welfare. The criminal complaint lists no motive, but says Blake Maloney told an officer he killed three people, and said he didn’t believe they were his family. A message left with Maloney’s attorney was not immediately returned.