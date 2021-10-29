The northern lights will be possible in Minnesota Saturday night

Conditions are looking favorable for the northern lights being possible in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Saturday night! The forecast has shifted from Friday night being the best viewing to Saturday night. The current solar forecast is showing a 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. timeframe being the best time to see the lights!

The geomagnetic forecasts will reach a peak of 6-7 from 4 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday morning. In general, when the geomagnetic reading reaches these values, we have the chance of seeing the lights overhead and on the horizon!

Another question in the forecast will be the cloud cover.

Current guidance is suggesting mainly clear skies from just after sunset to around midnight Sunday morning. This is great news for the northern lights forecast! We'll have to see if the increase in cloud cover early Sunday morning will hinder our chances from midnight on.

Viewing tips:

Best time: 7 p.m. Saturday until 12-1 a.m. Sunday

Location: Away from city lights. City lights will wash out the northern lights.

Remember to send in your photos to weather@kttc.com if you catch the NL!

Nick