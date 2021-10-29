‘Peace Fountain’ reinstalled in downtown Rochester as ‘Heart of the City’ project progresses

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Progress continues to be made in downtown Rochester on the Heart of the City project.

The well known Peace Fountain was reinstalled in its precious location in Peace Plaza, something Destination Medical Center (DMC) is very excited about.

There are a few changes that the public will notice next time they see the fountain.

The fountain is in a slightly new position and on a new pedestal that is much taller than before with a smaller diameter around.

The new pedestal allows the fountain to be more easily accessible to the public so they can get an up-close look at the fountain and be able to touch the doves if they want.

The Peace Fountain was first installed in 1989.

DMC says the Peace Fountain is the anchor for the Heart of the City project and is a symbol for peace in our community.

"The Peace Fountain means so much to us," DMC Community Engagement Director Jamie Rothe said. "Really when it was commissioned in 1989, the focus was on a symbol of peace for our community and it's stood in our Peace Plaza for many years and has been celebrated in so many different ways. We're excited to have it back and we're exited for our community to celebrate with us."

Rothe expects the remaining work on the plaza area to be wrapping up in the coming weeks.

An official community unveiling and ceremony will be held in Peace Plaza at 9am Tuesday November 2nd. All are welcome to attend.