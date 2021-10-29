Police arrest man in Omaha sought in killing of Iowa woman

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Council Bluffs police have announced the arrest of a man who was being sought as a person of interest in the shooting death of a woman in her home last week. Police say 28-year-old Vaughn White was arrested in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday on a warrant charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police had been seeking White in the shooting death of 24-year-old McKayla Glover of Council Bluffs. Police called to Glover’s home around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 found Glover with a gunshot wound and rushed her to a hospital in Omaha, where she died. Police have not given other details about what may have led to the shooting.