Police ID man stabbed to death in home invasion; 3 arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man found fatally wounded in a Des Moines house this week was stabbed to death during a home invasion, and police have arrested three other men in the killing. Police say officers and medics found 19-year-old Cory Elifritz, of Norwalk, with traumatic injuries around 2 a.m. Thursday inside the home in a neighborhood between Interstate 235 and Easttown Park. Elifritz was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died. Soon after, police arrested 20-year-old Tyrone Glen Davis and 20-year-old Taylor Scott Austin, both of Des Moines, and 18-year-old Daniel Fletcher Jackson, of DeSoto. All are charged with first-degree murder and burglary. Police say the three stole two gaming systems from the home after Elifritz had been stabbed.