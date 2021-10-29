Polish parliament debates anti-LGBT legislative proposal

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish lawmakers have held an emotional debate on proposed legislation dubbed “Stop LGBT,” which would ban pride parades and other public gatherings deemed to “promote” same-sex relationships. The lawmakers are due to vote Friday on whether to reject or continue work on the proposal, which is a citizen’s legislative initiative that was submitted to parliament by conservative activists. It is not clear, however, if the proposal has the backing to move forward. Poland’s right-wing nationalist government is already involved in a bitter dispute with the European Union over judicial independence. So Warsaw might not want to open another front with its EU partners, most of whom strongly oppose any discrimination against LGBT people.