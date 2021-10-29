Puerto Rico media petitions Supreme Court in abuse case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Association of Puerto Rico Journalists is seeking access to recordings of court proceedings involving a woman who was killed by her former boyfriend and has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its case against the U.S. territory’s government. They raise two questions in the petition filed Friday: whether automatic closure of all domestic violence proceedings and their recordings violates the First Amendment, and whether courts may take such action without first considering the First Amendment.