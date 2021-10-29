Rochester residents prepare for Halloween

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) With only a few days until Halloween night, shoppers are still looking to find their last-minute costumes.

"We've been really really busy, and the thing that we really focused on this year is just the do it yourself so that you don't have to worry so much that you have to buy the perfect costume, you can make the perfect costume," Saver's store manager Michelle Verna said.

Just like every other industry, there's a Halloween costume shortage, so a lot of people are getting creative and heading to thrift stores to put together their own costumes. In fact a new study says 30 percent of all costumes will be homemade.

"That's just the beauty of thrift we get so many things in there's so many options and you can be anything that you want to be," said Verna.

So what are folks in Rochester dressing up as for Halloween this year?

"Oh I'm gonna dress up, I'm gonna be a werewolf… I'm gonna grow my beard out and put some hair on. My kids are gonna help make it," Joey Johnson said.

"We're actually gonna be boys.. we are boys you see on a dating app, because that's the scariest thing," Sarah Shrub and Praveen Palleger said.

"I saw this facial mask for the movie scream that I could dress up as and maybe just wear black," Chad Daley said.

"I'm going as a lumberjack… Normally I do put together some costumes but otherwise I'll buy them," Felix Pelowski said.

What about when it comes to candy? A poll recently came out that said Minnesotans favorite Halloween candy is tootsie pops… But how do people really feel?

"Tootsie pops are okay, you know I'd give it a C," Johnson said.

"Those are actually pretty good," Daley said.

"Okay that's valid I'd eat those any day," Pelowski said.

"That's a hot take," Palleger said.

"I don't know if that's the best one," Shrub said.

So what did these folks think is the best Halloween candy?

"Anything chocolate," Verna said.

"Twix, Butterfingers, Milkyway, 3 Musketeers," Daley said.

"Probably Butterfingers," Pelowski said.

"100 Grand," Palleger said.

"Probably like Twix," Shrub said.

Lastly, I asked them the age old question… Tricks? or Treats?

"Ehh probably go with a trick," Johnson said.

"I like the treats," Verna said.

"Definitely treats, because I'm a big guy," Daley said.

"Trick," Pelowski said.

"Ooo treat," Shrub said.

Also, the Rochester Police Department wants to remind everyone to 1) use a flashlight or glow stick when trick or treating to stay visible and use sidewalks and 2) go slower when you're driving especially from 5-9 when most trick or treaters are out.