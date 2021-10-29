Rochester special needs hockey team needs coach, players

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A brand new Rochester Minnesota Special Hockey team is excited to start the season, but they need a coach and the need is growing urgent as the season starts in November.

Jane Cashin and Susie MacMillan started Minnesota Special Hockey in 2006, a league where children and adults with special needs and abilities can compete. It's part of Minnesota Disabled Hockey and USA Hockey.

The organization has 15 teams throughout the state, with the Rochester team being the newest one.

The Rochester team needs a volunteer coach so the players can compete. Ice at the Rochester Recreation Center has been secured for one hour on Sundays. Other volunteers are also needed, including someone to coordinate events, manage social media, and assist the coach.

The team currently has six players, but Cashin said they need 12 to really make it a full team.

"We have started teams, and they have played with six players the whole season, which really isn't enough for a team.," she said. "They need a goalie, and then you change lanes and don't stay on the ice the whole time. Ideally, we'd like to have 12 players to really have a team to be really solid. Since we committed to this, they can have five players and declare a team. The word needs to get out."

Every player receives a jersey with their name and number. Cashin said high school students volunteer frequently and many of them feel it's a rewarding experience.

If interested in volunteering or to learn more, visit the Minnesota Special Hockey website.