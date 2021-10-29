“Share the Warmth” coat drive this weekend in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The second annual "Share the Warmth" coat drive is happening Saturday in Rochester.

It's sponsored by the Rochester Elk's Lodge and Catholic Charities warming center.

Organizers are looking for gently used coats and winter gear. All donations will go to people experiencing homelessness, military veterans and children in need.

Organizers will be stationed from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Charlie's Pub and Eatery parking in the Hillcrest Shopping Center at 1654 Highway 52 N.

The first 100 donations will receive either a free cup of Charlie's coffee or a free drink coupon to the Cork and Kale restaurant.