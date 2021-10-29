US ambassador to UN urges Mali to hold February elections

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The United States representative to the United Nations stressed the importance of Mali’s return to civilian rule through democratic elections in February after she visited the West African nation as part of a U.N. Security Council mission. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke to reporters online Friday from Libreville, Gabon, after visiting Mali and Niger. She said that in her meetings with Mali’s transitional government and civic groups she reiterated that the United States stands firmly with the people of Mali in their aspirations for democracy, peace, development and respect for human rights.