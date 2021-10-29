WHO director-general runs unopposed for 2nd five-year term

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says its director-general is running unopposed for a second five-year term. The U.N. health agency made the announcement Friday after the deadline for candidacies for the next five-year term expired on Sept. 23. The formal selection of the next director-general takes place at the WHO’s next assembly in May. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian national who is the first African to head WHO, has overseen the agency’s complex response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has overshadowed his tenure. Trained in biology and infectious diseases with a doctorate in community health, he is also the first WHO chief who is not medical doctor.