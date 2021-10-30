Adebayo leads St. Thomas-Minnesota past Marist 27-7

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Hope Adebayo ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns and St. Thomas continued to prosper in its inaugural Division I season, defeating Marist 27-7. In addition to Adebayo’s two TDs, Cade Sexauer threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Max Zimmerman and ran for another score. St. Thomas, dismissed from its Division III conference, was granted a waiver to jump straight to Division I. The Tommies are 4-1 in the Pioneer Football League and 5-2 overall. Marist’s Austin Day completed 9 of 16 passes for 101 yards and the Red Foxes were held to 62 yards rushing on 30 carries. Day had a 2-yard run for Marist’s only score.