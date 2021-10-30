Bollywood superstar’s son walks out from jail in drugs case

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son has walked out of jail and was greeted with dancing and firecrackers, over three weeks after his arrest during a drug raid on a cruise ship party in Mumbai. The Bombay High Court granted bail to 23-year-old Aryan Khan on Thursday but he spent two more nights in the city’s Arthur Road jail because his papers did not reach the prison authorities. Hundreds of fans of Shah Rukh Khan, who found himself at the center of a boycott campaign on social media due to the high profile drug case, lined up to greet Khan as he arrived at his home in Mumbai. Some danced and lit firecrackers in jubilation. He has denied the drugs allegations.