Climate, COVID and corporate tax on the G-20 agenda in Rome

ROME (AP) — The leaders of the world’s economic powers are gathering for the first in-person summit since the coronavirus pandemic. Italian Premier Mario Draghi is welcoming the Group of 20 heads of state to Rome’s Nuvola cloud-like convention center in the Fascist-era EUR neighborhood. Climate change, economic recovery and the global minimum corporate tax rate are on the agenda. Saturday’s opening session was focused on global health and the economy, with a meeting on the sidelines for key leaders to discuss next steps on Iran’s nuclear program. Italy is hoping the G-20 will secure key commitments from countries representing 80% of the global economy ahead of the U.N. climate conference that begins Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland.