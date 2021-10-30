Denver Nuggets to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road

Denver Nuggets (3-2, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-1, third in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Timberwolves -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Denver Nuggets.

Minnesota went 15-27 in Western Conference play and 13-23 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Timberwolves averaged 112.1 points per game last season, 49.3 in the paint, 18.6 off of turnovers and 12.1 on fast breaks.

Denver went 47-25 overall and 26-16 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Nuggets averaged 115.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 110.1 last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (left hip), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.