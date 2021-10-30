Girl power: Go-Go’s, Turner, King highlight Rock Hall class

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Go-Go’s didn’t have any musical masterplan. Punks at the start, they became rock and roll pioneers. Defying odds and smashing norms in a male-dominated field, the female quintet which had a string of hits in the 1980s, will be inducted Saturday into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of a powerhouse class that includes Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Carole King, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren. The Go-Go’s wrote all their own material and played their instruments, something that was rare 40 years ago and common today. After last year’s event was virtual it’s being held at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.