Skip to Content

Giving the Western some swagger in ‘The Harder They Fall’

New
10:13 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Harder They Fall” has all of the gunfights, train robberies, saloons, and showdowns you would expect in a Western. But Jeymes Samuel’s film also dusts off many of the traditional limitations of an old genre. “The Harder They Fall” is a spirited and brash Black Western that swaggers to its own hip-hop beat. Netflix executives think it could start a new franchise for the streamer. It stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Idris Elba and is currently playing in theaters. It makes its debut on Netflix on Wednesday. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content