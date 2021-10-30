Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo hosts “Boo at the Zoo”

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo in Byron was transformed into a not-so-scary, family friendly Halloween event Saturday.

Dozens of costumed children visited the animals, met the Ghostbusters, had their hands painted and were able to enjoy candy.

Getting to the zoo takes a little bit longer lately due to road construction in the area, but that didn't seem to stop the families from attending. Vehicles were parked all along the road due to a full parking lot.

Hadley Christian, along with her younger siblings made their rounds visiting their favorites animals.

"I've seen the otters, the bear, I've seen the coyote, and I've seen the wolf laying on the ground," Hadley said.

The animals enjoyed pumpkin treats later in the day.