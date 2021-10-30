Rochester On Tap returns to large crowds

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Hundreds came out to Mayo Civic Center Saturday to sample hundreds of beers at the third annual Rochester On Tap.

The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but seemed to be back in full force as beer enthusiasts, many dressed for Halloween, sampled beer from more than 30 breweries from around Rochester, other parts of Minnesota, as well as the country.

"It's the chance to try as many beers as you can at one time," attendee Theron Gammell said. "You decide what you want to pick up later."

Brian and Joed Davis started Austin-based Gravity Storm Brewery Cooperative in 2018, they are located at 309 Main St. across from the Spam Museum. The name of the brewery, along with the beers, are inspired by Jimmy Buffet songs.

Brian had been a teacher, but wanted a new adventure.

"I have been a home brewer for over 20 years, and when teaching just wasn't fun anymore, this is where we ended up," Brian said. "I'd never thought I'd do it, but we did. She wasn't quite on board at first, but it's worked out okay."

The Davises said being a cooperative has helped the business since that means more than one person has a share in the business.

They said they survived the pandemic because they were able to obtain a distribution license, which meant they could still sell their beer, even though their taproom couldn't be open. They added community support also helped.

"At any given time, there are owners in the brewery," Joed said. "It's a place for friends to gather and drink. It's a community in itself. "It's really nice. It's nice to have that friendship and they all helped us get through."

Other local breweries in attendance included, but were not limited to, Little Thistle Brewing, Kinney Creek Brewery and Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery.

The event goes until 8 p.m. Saturday.