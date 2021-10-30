Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class AAAAA=
Section 3=
St. Thomas Academy 49, Apple Valley 0
Section 6=
Park Center 28, Buffalo 20
Rogers 14, Monticello 8
Section 7=
Andover 56, Cambridge-Isanti 21
Elk River 54, Duluth East 25
Class AAAA=
Section 1=
Byron 22, Stewartville 21
Kasson-Mantorville 45, Winona 14
Section 3=
Hill-Murray 17, South St. Paul 14
Simley 61, Academy Force 12
Section 4=
Columbia Heights 22, Chisago Lakes 20
Fridley 37, St. Paul Como Park 6
Section 8=
Becker 51, St. Cloud Apollo 7
9-Man=
Section 2=
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 20, Hancock 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com