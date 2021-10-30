Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

3:49 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class AAAAA=

Section 3=

St. Thomas Academy 49, Apple Valley 0

Section 6=

Park Center 28, Buffalo 20

Rogers 14, Monticello 8

Section 7=

Andover 56, Cambridge-Isanti 21

Elk River 54, Duluth East 25

Class AAAA=

Section 1=

Byron 22, Stewartville 21

Kasson-Mantorville 45, Winona 14

Section 3=

Hill-Murray 17, South St. Paul 14

Simley 61, Academy Force 12

Section 4=

Columbia Heights 22, Chisago Lakes 20

Fridley 37, St. Paul Como Park 6

Section 8=

Becker 51, St. Cloud Apollo 7

9-Man=

Section 2=

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 20, Hancock 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

