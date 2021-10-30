Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

4:18 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Class AA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinals=

Cannon Falls def. Pine Island, 25-18, 25-11, 25-17

Lake City def. Medford, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22

Class A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinals=

Bethlehem Academy def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-23, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Alden-Conger, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14

Mabel-Canton def. Hayfield, 25-21, 25-21, 25-14

Spring Grove def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 28-30, 25-20, 25-16

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

