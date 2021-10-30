Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Class AA=
Section 1=
Quarterfinals=
Cannon Falls def. Pine Island, 25-18, 25-11, 25-17
Lake City def. Medford, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22
Class A=
Section 1=
Quarterfinals=
Bethlehem Academy def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-23, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Alden-Conger, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14
Mabel-Canton def. Hayfield, 25-21, 25-21, 25-14
Spring Grove def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 28-30, 25-20, 25-16
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com