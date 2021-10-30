“Share the Warmth” coat drive aims to help communities in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Some members of the community in need will be a little warmer this winter, thanks to the "Share the Warmth" coat drive held Saturday in Rochester.

It's the second year for the event, sponsored by Rochester Elks Lodge #1091 and Catholic Charities.

People were showing up with their winter gear even before the event officially opened at 9 a.m. outside of Charlie's Eatery and Pub.

The coats will go to the warming center in downtown Rochester, veterans and other people in need.

Organizer Kayla Blunt said last year was a huge success. She said they filled four large vans. This year, they hope for a similar result.

"Last year was amazing," Blunt said. "This year, it's been less than an hour and we almost have a full van. We got together with just a few of us with Elk's Lodge, and with the warming shelter, and we just came up with this idea. It was a huge need last year, especially with the pandemic, so we thought to continue it annually would be great for the community."

For people who weren't able to make it to the event, they can still donate coats by dropping them off at Keller Williams Realty in Rochester, Even Hotel on at 101 11th Ave SW in Rochester and Charlie's Eatery and Pub.