Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Dodge County

…AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING…

Areas of dense fog have formed this morning reducing visibilities

to as little as a quarter mile. There is a sharp cutoff in the fog

from west to east across this area with the densest fog in the

western parts of Dodge and Mower counties.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.