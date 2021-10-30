Spook-tacular weather this Halloween; Below normal temps arriving this week

Nothing spooky going on this Halloween weekend as we enjoy seasonal temperatures and widespread sunshine. Tonight, the Northern Lights will be visible overhead across our area with the best viewing time from 6 pm to 1 am. A few clouds look to roll in after 11 pm as a cold front passes throughout the area. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the mid-30s with breezy winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Following the passing of that cold front, cooler weather settles into our region for the upcoming week, including Halloween Sunday. Spook-tacular weather is expected on Halloween this year with widespread sunshine and seasonably cool highs in the mid-40s. Winds will remain breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will settle into the upper 30s and low 40s for Trick-or-treating in the evening.

Below normal temperatures in the low 40s kick off our work week on Monday with widespread sunshine. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be our coolest days of the week with afternoon temperatures hovering near 40 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures slowly begin to recover by the late week with highs in the low to mid-40s on Thursday and Friday with mainly sunny skies. Conditions become more seasonal by the weekend with highs in the upper 40s with partly sunny skies.