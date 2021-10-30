Syria says Israel fired missiles toward suburbs of Damascus

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media says the country’s air defenses have responded to missiles that were fired from Israel toward suburbs of the capital Damascus. State TV gave no further details about Saturday’s missile attack. Israeli attacks on Syria have mostly happened during nighttime. Saturday’s strikes came days after Syria accused Israel of carrying out an attack in the country’s south, without offering details. Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.