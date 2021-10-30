UN envoy urges Sudan paramilitary leader to show restraint

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N.‘s special envoy for Sudan has met with the powerful leader of a Sudanese paramilitary force, urging him to allow peaceful protests and avoid confrontation in the wake of a military coup earlier this week. He said on Twitter late Friday that he met with the commander of the Rapid Support Forces to urge de-escalation and constraint. The military seized power in a coup Monday and the general running the country says he will appoint a technocrat prime minister to rule alongside it within days.