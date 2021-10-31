Adrift freighter carrying migrants towed to Greek island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Ministry of Migration and Asylum says a small cargo ship carrying 382 people has been towed to the island of Kos and 375 of the passengers moved to a special migrant facility. One woman has been transferred to a health center in the nearby island of Karpathos and six people have been detained for questioning. Asylum requests are being processed, the ministry added. All passengers will be quarantined, the ministry said. The Turkish-flagged freighter was located off the island of Greece Friday and towed to a “safe anchorage” off Kos, close to the Turkish coast, on Saturday.